Technology: Rockbot Brings Vevo Music Videos to Commercial Screens

Rockbot is expanding beyond background music through an exclusive partnership with Vevo, adding licensed, ad-free music video channels for businesses ranging from restaurants and bars to retailers and fitness centers.

Rockbot is adding premium music videos to its commercial media platform through an exclusive partnership with Vevo, giving businesses access to professionally curated, ad-free music video programming for in-store screens.

The agreement makes Rockbot the first platform to offer Vevo’s music video catalog specifically licensed and programmed for commercial environments. At launch, businesses can choose from six channels, including genre-based options such as Rock, Hip-Hop and Dance, alongside dayparted channels designed for different times of day. Additional programming is planned.

Beyond background music

The partnership expands Rockbot’s platform beyond audio, allowing businesses to combine licensed music videos with digital signage, television content and promotional messaging through a single cloud-based dashboard. Content can be scheduled by location, day of week or time of day without requiring additional hardware for existing Rockbot customers.

The companies say the service is intended for restaurants, bars, retail stores, hotels, fitness centers and other venues where large-format displays help shape the customer experience. Unlike consumer streaming services, the content is licensed for commercial use.