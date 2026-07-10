DooH: Backlite Adds Chiswick Towers to Premium London DooH Network

The roadside landmark on London's M4 corridor expands the operator's high-end Landmark Series, adding a pair of LED displays that target commuters and Heathrow-bound traffic.

Backlite UK has expanded its premium London DooH portfolio with the addition of Chiswick Towers, a pair of large-format digital billboards overlooking the M4 corridor between central London and Heathrow Airport. The site becomes the latest addition to the operator’s Landmark Series, a collection of high-profile locations targeting premium and luxury advertisers.

Standing 23 meters (75 ft) high on either side of the Chiswick Flyover, the twin structures each feature double-sided LED displays with a resolution of 768 x 1,008 pixels. The site reaches approximately nine million road users every month and generates 1.8 million impacts every two weeks. Eurotunnel LeShuttle and health technology company Oura are the first brands to campaign on the new displays.

The physical structures are owned by outdoor infrastructure specialist Wildstone, while Backlite UK is responsible for media sales. The partnership is part of a broader agreement between BackLite and Wildstone to upgrade several landmark London advertising locations with new digital infrastructure.