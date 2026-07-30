invidis Ranking: The Biggest US Digital Signage Integrators

Despite a resilient US economy, tariffs, cautious investment and industry consolidation are expected to limit digital signage growth to around 1–2 percent in 2026. AVI-SPL tops this year's North American invidis ranking, ahead of Ricoh and Diversified.

North America’s digital signage market entered 2026 against a backdrop of steady economic growth but continued uncertainty for the industry. The US economy is forecast to grow by between 2.1 and 2.3 percent, and the digital signage sector is expected to expand by only 1 to 2 percent as businesses remain cautious about major technology investments.

While artificial intelligence investment continues to fuel spending on data centers and enterprise technology, much of that capital has yet to translate into stronger demand for customer-facing digital signage deployments. At the same time, tariffs introduced during 2025 continue to influence purchasing decisions, with many organizations delaying large hardware rollouts while pricing and supply chains stabilize.

The biggest change in the North American market, however, is the restructuring of Stratacache. Ranked fourth this year, the company remains in the top ten because the ranking reflects the 2025 reporting period, before the sale of Scala to Vertiseit and the divestiture or closure of other business units. Even so, the company’s transformation is expected to reshape the competitive landscape as customers reassess supplier relationships and competitors compete for market share.

Top 10 North American Integrators

AVI-SPL Ricoh Diversified Stratacache Coates Forté Mood Media Broadsign Creative Realities Brightsign

AVI-SPL retains the top position in North America, demonstrating its immense scale across audiovisual integration, unified communications, and managed services. The company continues to benefit from its broad enterprise customer base and international reach.

Ricoh ranks second, underlining the company’s growing presence in workplace technology and digital workplace services. Its combination of print, IT and audiovisual capabilities continues to strengthen its position in the digital signage market.

Diversified completes the top three. The systems integrator remains a major force in corporate, sports, broadcast and entertainment projects, supported by a strong North American footprint and continued investment in experience-driven technologies.

Beyond the market leaders, several companies continue to strengthen their positions through specialized strategies and software-led growth. Creative Realities has expanded through acquisitions and major retail, banking and sports deployments, while Appspace continues to build its workplace experience platform around enterprise communications and digital signage.

The 2026 ranking captures a North American market in transition. While established leaders such as AVI-SPL, Ricoh, and Diversified continue to dominate by revenue, changing customer priorities, software-driven platforms, and ongoing industry consolidation are reshaping the competitive landscape.

You can find the complete list of the USA’s largest digital signage integrators in the 2026 invidis Yearbook – The Americas Edition.



