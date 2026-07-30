Navori: Frank Larsen Moves Into Strategic Advisory Role

Frank Larsen is stepping down from his position as Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) at Navori to take on a new role as Strategic Advisor.

Larsen joined Signagelive in 2022 and became CCO of the combined company following Navori’s acquisition of the UK-based digital signage software provider in 2025. In his new role, the former Scala executive will focus on long-term strategic initiatives, supporting Navori’s leadership team with industry expertise and market insights.

The move marks a shift from day-to-day commercial responsibilities to a more consultative role, as Larsen continues to contribute to Navori’s growth strategy and global market development. His 35 years experience in software sales is expected to support the company’s ongoing expansion and partner engagement efforts.