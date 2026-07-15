Starting in 2027: Infocomm Asia Moves to Kuala Lumpur

Bangkok | Infocomm Asia will leave Bangkok after six years and relocate to Kuala Lumpur, Avixa CEO David Labuskes announced at the opening of this year’s Infocomm Asia exhibition in Bangkok.

The first Kuala Lumpur edition of Infocomm Asia is scheduled for 28–30 July 2027 and will take place at the Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre (MITEC), one of Southeast Asia’s largest exhibition venues.

The move reflects changing economic and industry dynamics across ASEAN. While Thailand has successfully hosted the event since its launch, Malaysia has emerged as an increasingly important hub for technology, investment and regional business. Kuala Lumpur is also considered more accessible for many of the region’s key ProAV markets and is located only a short flight from Singapore, Southeast Asia’s leading business and financial center.

Avixa has already tested the market. A recent one-day conference in Kuala Lumpur attracted strong attendance and received positive feedback from industry participants, providing additional confidence in the Malaysian capital as a long-term host city for the regional trade show.

ASEAN power balance shifting

The decision also highlights a broader shift in ASEAN’s economic center of gravity. According to IMF data, Malaysia, Singapore and Indonesia together account for around 60% of the region’s GDP, making the western ASEAN corridor increasingly important for technology suppliers and international exhibitors.

For the ProAV and digital signage industries, the three neighboring markets play complementary roles. Singapore remains a critical regional headquarters location and innovation hub, while Indonesia’s large population and rapidly expanding retail (especially shopping malls), hospitality and especially government sectors continue to drive significant demand for digital signage solutions.

Malaysia has also become an increasingly attractive market for AV and signage providers. Large-scale infrastructure projects, smart city initiatives and continued investment in commercial real estate are creating new opportunities across the country. One of the region’s most important DooH player – Moving Walls – is also headquartered in the Malaysian Capital K.L.

New opportunities for exhibitors

The relocation of Infocomm Asia is expected to strengthen Infocomm Asia’s appeal for exhibitors targeting the region’s largest and fastest-growing markets. The proximity of Kuala Lumpur to Singapore and Jakarta places the show at the center of Southeast Asia’s most important economic corridor, potentially making it easier for regional decision-makers to attend.

For Bangkok, the announcement marks the end of a successful six-year run as host city. Since its launch, Infocomm Asia has established itself as one of the leading ProAV events in the region, attracting system integrators, consultants, enterprise end-users and technology manufacturers from across ASEAN and beyond. Since moving to the new, excellent Queen Sirikit National Convention Center (QSNCC) conference facility in Bangkok – the show has become much more professional but growth prospects remain difficult as Thailand’s economy is lagging momentum: Over the past decade, Thailand’s GDP growth has averaged around 1.8%, significantly trailing the broader ASEAN average of 3.7%

With Kuala Lumpur taking over from 2027, Avixa is betting that Malaysia’s growing regional influence and strategic location will help drive the next phase of growth for Southeast Asia’s leading ProAV exhibition.