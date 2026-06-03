Orchestration Takes Center Stage: Salesforce Acquires Contentful

Salesforce’s acquisition of headless CMS provider Contentful marks a decisive step towards fully integrated content and experience platforms. The move highlights a broader shift in digital signage and enterprise IT, where standalone CMS solutions are increasingly replaced by orchestrated ecosystems.

At last month’s DSS conference in Munich, one theme dominated discussions across the digital signage ecosystem: orchestration. In an increasingly complex adtech and martech environment, the role of content management systems is shifting. Digital signage CMS platforms are not any longer clearly defined leaders in the stack; instead, they alternate between leading and supporting roles depending on how they integrate with other enterprise platforms.

Against this backdrop, a significant development reinforces the trend: Salesforce is acquiring the Berlin-based headless CMS provider Contentful, reportedly at a multi-billion-euro valuation.

CMS Meets Orchestration: Salesforce Expands Stack

With this move, Salesforce is expanding beyond its traditional CRM core into the content and experience layer. While no official purchase price has been disclosed, Contentful had already reached a valuation of around three billion euros in 2021, underlining the strategic importance of the acquisition.

Contentful is one of the leading platforms in the headless CMS category. Its architecture separates content creation from play-out and presentation, allowing content to be managed centrally and distributed via APIs to a wide range of digital endpoints. Instead of producing content separately for each channel, enterprises can create it once and deploy it across websites, mobile apps, and increasingly also digital signage environments.

The Berlin-based company brings considerable scale into the Salesforce ecosystem. Contentful serves more than 4,000 customers worldwide and processes over 180 billion API calls per month. Around the platform, an extensive ecosystem of more than 20,000 applications and integrations has been established, turning it into a central component in many digital experience stacks.

Following the acquisition, Contentful will be integrated into Salesforce’s platform architecture. This enables Salesforce customers to combine customer data and content more directly and distribute both seamlessly across channels. In practical terms, this means that enterprises will be able to deploy media and data-driven content not only to websites and mobile apps, but also to digital signage networks.

invidis DSS Munich Orchestration Keynote (Image: invidis)

The End of Standalone CMS? Salesforce Makes Its Move

The implications for the CMS landscape are considerable. As core enterprise platforms integrate content management capabilities more deeply, the need for standalone CMS solutions diminishes. Instead, CMS functionality becomes embedded within broader business-critical systems. In such setups, only a lightweight, channel-specific execution layer – often referred to as the “head” or player in digital signage – remains independent.

This development is not limited to Salesforce. Other platform providers, including DooH specialists such as Perion, are also integrating CMS-like capabilities into their offerings. The goal is to control more of the value chain, from data and content creation to orchestration and delivery.

For enterprise customers, this convergence offers clear advantages. Integrated platforms reduce complexity, lower integration effort, and enable more consistent and faster deployment of content-driven experiences across touchpoints. At the same time, they strengthen the role of large platform ecosystems as central orchestrators.

For the digital signage CMS market, however, the trend raises strategic challenges. As orchestration moves towards major platforms, standalone CMS vendors are increasingly under pressure to differentiate. While highly specialized solutions may continue to carve out niches, mid-tier and undifferentiated “me-too” providers face growing risks of being sidelined.

The acquisition of Contentful by Salesforce is therefore more than a typical M&A transaction. It reflects a structural shift in how content, data, and experience delivery are managed across industries. As discussed in Munich, the future of digital signage and digital experience platforms lies less in standalone tools and more in integrated, orchestrated environments.

In that sense, Salesforce’s move is a clear signal: the era of isolated CMS platforms is gradually giving way to platform-driven orchestration.