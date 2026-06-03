DooH: Outernet Links LED Screens with CTV Advertising

Freewheel and Outernet are partnering to give media buyers access to Outernet's immersive London DooH inventory through Freewheel's SSP platform.

London’s Outernet has partnered with Freewheel to make its digital out-of-home inventory available through the Comcast-owned advertising platform, linking one of the world’s most prominent immersive LED destinations with connected TV advertising.

The partnership will make Outernet’s DooH inventory available through Freewheel’s SSP platform, giving media buyers another way to extend video campaigns into high-impact public spaces.

Outernet is known in the digital signage industry for The Now Building near Tottenham Court Road Station, which features roughly 23,000 square feet of 16K LED screens. Sixteen:Nine previously described the venue as a free, immersive visual experience that continues to draw large crowds.

The companies said the integration is intended to help advertisers extend premium video campaigns beyond connected TV and into public-facing digital media environments.

Freewheel is part of Comcast and provides technology for TV and streaming advertising. Outernet operates immersive media and entertainment spaces in London.