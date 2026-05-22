DSS 2026: The Summit in Pictures

Yearbook launch, panels, and networking: at Hilton Airport Munich, the Digital Signage Summit 2026 had a lot on its agenda, including celebrating its own 20th birthday.

Two full days are behind the attendees, sponsors, and speakers of the Digital Signage Summit 2026. Almost 50 panels and keynotes covered market analyses, current trends, and provided space for discussions and exchange.

The conference brought together decision-makers and professionals from the digital signage and DooH industry.

This year also marked the 20th anniversary of the DSS. The event additionally saw the launch of the invidis Yearbook 2026 – attendees received their copy free of charge on site.

The gallery below captures impressions from both conference days.