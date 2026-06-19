Final Push for Infocomm: Networking Instead of Remote Work

Las Vegas | The first days of Infocomm 2026 made one thing abundantly clear: in the age of remote work, personal exchange is more valuable than ever. The show floor remains important, but the real heartbeat of the industry lies in the countless side events, mixers and private meetings across Las Vegas.

Whether at the Sixteen:Nine Mixer or Bryan Meszaros’ USXC gathering, the message is the same: the industry wants to meet in person. Even vendors like Sharp, without a booth this year, deliberately chose physical presence – hosting customers offsite rather than staying away. Networking has become the real anchor of the event.

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AI drives momentum – and uncertainty

The backdrop to this renewed need for face-to-face exchange is a market in upheaval. Artificial intelligence is reshaping digital signage at an unprecedented pace. While individual AI features often appear incremental, their combined impact on platforms, workflows and hardware is profound.

There is a noticeable sense of optimism in the market. Vendors are reinventing themselves, new opportunities are emerging, and the show floor buzz reflects an industry in motion. At the same time, uncertainty is growing. The rules of the game are changing, and not every player is keeping up.

Unlike other tech sectors, however, digital signage is not being structurally disrupted by AI. The per-screen licensing model remains intact, even benefiting from new consumption-based extensions. AI is less a threat here than an accelerator – but one that increases the pressure to adapt.

Evolution rather than revolution in hardware

On the hardware side, AI and remote management capabilities dominate the narrative. Truly visible innovation remains limited to LED and ePaper, while LCD continues to evolve more quietly, with improvements largely under the hood.

This imbalance highlights a broader trend: differentiation is shifting from hardware to software, data, and services.

Sunrise over Infocomm 2026 (Image: invidis)

No blueprint for success

Perhaps the most important takeaway from Infocomm 2026 will be the absence of clear answers. There is no single winning strategy, no guaranteed formula for success in an AI-driven market. Instead, flexibility has become the key currency.

Companies that embrace openness, modularity and agility are best positioned to navigate the coming years. Those that hesitate risk falling behind.

Looking ahead

As the show goes into its last day, most attendees will leave Las Vegas with more than new contacts – they leave with a better sense of direction, even if the destination remains unclear. The expansion of Infocomm towards residential AV from 2027 is another sign that the industry is evolving, blurring traditional boundaries.

The digital signage market is entering a new phase. And if Infocomm 2026 proved anything, it is that being there in person still matters more than ever.