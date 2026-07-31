LED: Westfield Forum des Halles Upgrades Landmark Paris Display

Westfield Forum des Halles has upgraded a prominent digital display inside its shopping and transit complex in central Paris, replacing an existing LED screen with a larger, higher-resolution display from Infiled.

The shopping center, which attracts more than 64 million visitors annually, is home to over 150 stores, cultural venues, and what is described as the world’s most-visited cinema. The new display is located in Place Carrée, a central gathering point where shoppers and commuters traveling between the Paris Métro and RER rail networks pass through each day.

French audiovisual consulting firm Scenarchie developed the technical requirements for the project before Westfield launched a competitive tender. Systems integrator BTB Audiovisuel partnered with Infiled to secure the contract.

Overnight installation

The installation had logistical challenges because work could only be carried out between 10 p.m. and 7 a.m., after the center closed each night. Over eight evenings, crews removed the existing display, installed new power and fiber cabling, integrated the control system and modified the mounting structure for the replacement screen.

The new LED display measures 8.4 by 4.7 meters (27.6 by 15.4 feet) and features a 2.5 mm pixel pitch with a native resolution of 3,360 × 1,890 pixels. Positioned at the heart of Place Carrée, the installation required precise cabinet alignment to maintain a seamless image for shoppers approaching from multiple directions.

The LED display is used for retail advertising and promotional campaigns in Place Carrée(Image: Infiled)

Built for retail content

BTB Audiovisuel selected Infiled’s WP Series LED platform for its image quality and slim cabinet design, allowing the larger display to fit within the existing architectural space while delivering the brightness needed for retail advertising.

According to the companies, the WP Series’ slim cabinet design allowed the larger display to fit within the existing architectural space without creating a bulky appearance.

“A screen of this size with a 2.5 mm pixel pitch requires flawless installation quality, and I was genuinely impressed by the level of care taken in the integration, as well as the overall quality of work by our team and our partner, INFiLED,” said Jean-Pierre Leandre, head of AV at BTB Audiovisuel.