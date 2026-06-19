Infocomm 2026: Skoop Becomes TCL’s First Native SoC Partner

Skoop Signage’s AI-powered CMS is now built into TCL commercial display firmware, allowing users to launch digital signage directly from first boot.

Skoop Signage has become TCL’s first native SoC signage partner, with its AI-powered digital signage platform now pre-installed at the firmware level across TCL commercial displays.

The integration means TCL commercial displays can automatically launch Skoop, removing the need for a separate CMS installation, external media players, or manual device enrollment. Operators can select their experience and begin deploying content directly from the screen.

Skoop’s platform supports AI-generated content creation, dynamic scheduling, and enterprise-grade content management, and runs natively on TCL’s commercial display hardware.

“Working with Skoop forwards our mission to offer our customers an all-in-one solution when using TCL Professional displays,” said Sebastion Dong, VP, TCL Professional. “This partnership unlocks the power of AI to help users develop unique custom content as part of a truly turnkey digital signage solution.”

Josh Cooper, CEO of Skoop Signage, said the firmware-level integration changes the deployment model for signage operators. “Building natively into TCL’s firmware means we’re not an app you download, we’re part of the display,” he said.

TCL made digital signage headlines this year, announcing a joint venture with Sony for Bravia displays and getting out aggressive prices for MicroLED. It will be a force to be reckoned with in the visual solutions sector.

The TCL and Skoop integration is now available across TCL’s commercial display lineup and is being shown at Infocomm 2026 in Las Vegas, at Booth C9465.