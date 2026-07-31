Retail: Kiehl’s Expands Permanent Smart Mirror Rollout Across Five Markets

Kiehl's is installing interactive smart mirrors in stores across Europe, the Middle East and Asia as part of a long-term retail technology strategy rather than a temporary marketing campaign.

Kiehl’s is expanding its use of interactive smart mirrors with permanent installations in stores across the UK, UAE, Singapore, Malaysia and China, extending a retail technology program that began with an augmented reality storefront in New York.

Developed with spatial technology company Loook.AI, the mirrors use motion sensing and augmented reality to attract shoppers as they approach. The displays activate automatically and include facial recognition-style scanning to personalize the on-screen experience.

According to the companies, the New York installation increased store foot traffic by 20%, prompting the retailer to expand the concept internationally.

Permanent retail infrastructure

Unlike many interactive retail displays that are used for short-term campaigns, the Kiehl’s installations will remain in stores as permanent fixtures, with additional markets expected over time.

Dmytro Kornilov, CEO of Ffface.me, said interactive displays keep shoppers engaged longer than conventional digital signage.

“Our recent A/B testing found shoppers typically watched standard video content for about two seconds, while interactive mirror experiences averaged between seven and 10 seconds,” he said.

Growing use of interactive retail

Retailers are moving toward using interactive digital experiences to keep customers engaged inside physical stores, and Smart mirrors have been used for virtual product demonstrations, personalized recommendations, and other in-store experiences as retailers blend digital technology with brick-and-mortar shopping.