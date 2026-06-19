Ocean Outdoor: The Wimbledon Experience Returns For 2026

Ocean Outdoor will manage the official Wimbledon viewing zone at Battersea Power Station, with live BBC coverage shown on a 15-square-meter screen throughout the tournament.

The All England Lawn Tennis Club and Ocean Outdoor are bringing The Wimbledon Experience back to Battersea Power Station, with American Express joining as headline partner.

The official London viewing zone for The Championships, Wimbledon, returns to Battersea Power Station from June 29 to July 12, giving fans a free place to watch live BBC coverage throughout the Wimbledon fortnight.

Now in its third year, The Wimbledon Experience will be managed by Ocean Outdoor and hosted in Power Station Park. Live matches will be shown daily from 11 am to 9 pm on a 15-square-meter (161-square-foot) large-format screen.

This year’s fan village will include Wimbledon-themed design, partner activations and merchandise, as well as traditional strawberries and cream. American Express will offer limited-edition charms and a chance to win tickets to finals weekend, while Pimm’s will be present with its branded bus.

Ocean Labs will produce the viewing zone, with the American Express activation produced by Momentum. Media planning is through UM and Rapport.

Rachel Sutton, Ocean Outdoor director of brand partnerships, said the event marks Ocean’s ninth year working with the All England Club and its third year delivering The Wimbledon Experience at Battersea Power Station.

Battersea Power Station has become an increasingly active live-event and fan-zone location. Last year, Ocean Outdoor also managed the official Women’s Rugby World Cup fan zone at the site, which later hosted the Red Roses’ Rugby World Cup victory celebration.