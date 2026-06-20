InfoComm 2026: Mixer Impressions

Las Vegas | The XUSC party at InfoComm once again brought together the global digital signage community in a unique mix of networking and entertainment. Held at the F1 Academy in Las Vegas, this year’s “Checkered Social Mixer” impressed with high-energy simulator races and a strong motorsport vibe.

The XUSC party alongside InfoComm once again proved why it has become a cornerstone of the digital signage industry’s social calendar. Organized by OpenEye Global CEO Bryan Meszaros in collaboration with AVIXA, the networking format continues to attract a global crowd and deliver a unique mix of business and entertainment.

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This year’s edition, titled “XUSC: The Checkered Social Mixer,” embraced a motorsport theme and took place at the F1 Academy on the Las Vegas Strip – a fitting venue given the city’s growing connection to Formula 1. A particular highlight was the lineup of Formula 1 simulators, which quickly became the focal point of the evening.