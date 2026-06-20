Infocomm 2026: Las Vegas show draws 28,132 attendees

Las Vegas | Infocomm 2026 wrapped up this week after a full program of education and a three-day exhibition, drawing 28,132 verified attendees - down 12% year-on-year compared to 2025. Total registrations reached 35,707, underlining sustained industry interest despite a softer turnout.

Held June 13–19 at the Las Vegas Convention Center, the show hosted 807 exhibitors across 395,500 net square feet of exhibition space. International visitors accounted for 20% of attendees, with participants from 94 countries. Notably, end user attendance continued to grow, now representing 37% of the audience – highlighting the increasing relevance of proAV solutions to enterprise buyers.

Avixa emphasized engagement as a central theme. “This year’s Infocomm was the most interactive and engaging event we’ve ever produced,” said Jenn Heinold, Senior Vice President, Expositions, Americas, Avixa. Immersive formats such as Smart Workplace, Retail Experience, and Avixa TV, alongside live demos and hands-on learning, aimed to shift the show from presentation to participation.

AI takes center stage

Artificial intelligence emerged as the defining topic across the show floor and conference program. From workplace collaboration and content creation to customer experience and operational efficiency, AI applications were embedded across product launches and educational sessions. The theme reinforced the convergence of AV, IT, broadcast, and data-driven technologies.

New formats and growing media presence

Infocomm 2026 also introduced its first Media Day, offering curated tours focused on the “Future of Work” and the “Future of Experience.” The initiative contributed to a 35% increase in verified media attendance, reflecting broader interest in the sector’s transformation.

The education program featured more than 300 sessions, covering AI, digital signage, enterprise IT, broadcast AV, collaboration, and experience design—continuing InfoComm’s role as both a trade show and knowledge platform.

Lookinv ahead

Avixa used the event to announce Reside, a new format targeting the residential integration market, set to debut alongside Lightapalooza at Infocomm 2027. The initiative underscores the growing overlap between residential and commercial AV ecosystems.

Next year’s Infocomm will take place in Orlando, Florida, from June 12–18, 2027.