Green Signage: PPDS Issues Sustainability Update 

PPDS has released its latest Professional Displays Sustainability Update, detailing a year that included new energy-efficient display products, sustainability certifications, and student-focused industry programs.

The report highlights several 2025 developments, including TPV’s Ecovadis Platinum rating, Epeat Climate+ Gold recognition for the Philips Signage 3000 Series Ecodesign, and the launch of the Philips Unite LED 6000 Series AIO, which PPDS says includes a standby mode using less than 0.5W of power.

The company also pointed to its Philips Tableaux e-paper range and Philips Signage 3650 Ecodesign as examples of its broader strategy around lower-energy displays and circular product design.

Beyond products, the company cited its work with Save and its support for the ISE Hackathon sustainability track, where students were challenged to develop more sustainable digital display concepts for campus environments.