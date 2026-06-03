A Year after New Jersey Move: Samsung Relocates US Headquarters to Texas

Samsung is consolidating its US operations in Texas, strengthening the state's role as the company's hub for mobile, network, and semiconductor businesses.

Samsung Electronics America will relocate its US headquarters from Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey, to Plano, Texas, less than a year after officially opening a new North American headquarters campus in New Jersey.

The move, reported by outlets like NJBIZ and Yonhap News, is expected to be completed by the end of 2026 and marks Samsung’s second headquarters relocation in roughly a year. The company moved into its new Englewood Cliffs headquarters in September 2025 after previously operating from nearby Ridgefield Park, New Jersey.

A consolidation move

While the relocation may appear abrupt, industry reports suggest the move is part of a larger effort to consolidate Samsung’s US operations around Texas, where the company already maintains major business units and manufacturing investments.

“Samsung Electronics America Inc. is undergoing a business transformation designed to better position our organization for long-term growth and future success,” reads a statement emailed by Samsung spokesperson Chris Langlois to Yahoo Finance.

“As part of this effort, we are relocating our U.S. headquarters from New Jersey to our existing campus in Plano, Texas. We recognize such adjustments will have an impact on our people, and we will be providing support to those affected.”

1,000 employees affected

Samsung also described the move as part of a business transformation designed to position the company for long-term growth.

Approximately 1,000 employees currently work at Samsung’s Englewood Cliffs headquarters. Most are expected to relocate to Texas, while a smaller group will remain in New Jersey to support local operations.

Plano already hosts significant Samsung mobile and network operations, while Austin has served as a center for the company’s semiconductor activities for decades. Samsung is also investing heavily in its semiconductor manufacturing presence in Texas, including a major chip fabrication facility in Taylor, northeast of Austin.

The headquarters move comes as Samsung continues expanding its US footprint despite ongoing economic uncertainty in the technology sector. By bringing corporate leadership closer to key business divisions and semiconductor investments, the company appears to be positioning Texas as the focal point of its American operations.

Turning away from New Jersey

For New Jersey, the announcement represents a surprising reversal. Samsung celebrated the opening of its new North American headquarters in Englewood Cliffs less than a year ago, highlighting the facility as a collaborative workplace designed to support future growth.

The relocation shows how rapidly corporate real estate and operational strategies can shift, particularly among global technology companies seeking greater efficiency and closer alignment between leadership, engineering, and manufacturing operations.

Samsung has not disclosed whether the Englewood Cliffs property will be sold, leased to another tenant, or retained for future operations.