Computex 2026: E Ink Showcases E-Paper Possibilities with BMW

E Ink is taking electronic paper beyond screens with the color-changing concept car BMW IX3 at Computex 2026.

The demonstration uses the company’s Prism materials on a production vehicle, showing how e-paper can be applied to curved surfaces such as body panels, mirrors and wheel hubs.

The concept car features E Ink’s latest color-changing Prism material, applied to three-dimensional curved surfaces including the vehicle body, side mirrors, and wheel hubs. The materials are controlled by a programmable unit, allowing the surface to display simple color changes or synchronized waves of colored patterns.

E Ink says the project uses a BMW production car as the display platform, showing how e-paper materials could be applied to existing product shapes rather than purpose-built flat display formats.

The company will also show the BMW IX3 Flow Edition hood, which was unveiled at Auto China 2026 and covered previously by invidis. That project uses black-and-white E Ink Prism technology and is positioned as a near-term commercial application.

The new concept car appears to be a more experimental step. E Ink says the color-changing materials used on the vehicle are still in development and testing, with the project intended to explore how e-paper can be stretched or thermoformed over irregular, curved surfaces.

The demonstration is part of E Ink’s E-Paper Industry Zone at Computex, where the company is highlighting applications including large-format signage, retail media, consumer products, smart surfaces, and low-power display technologies.

Computex 2026 runs June 2-5 at Taipei World Trade Center Hall 1.

E Ink and BMW have a long-standing cooperation including Art Cars like the BMW I5 Flow Nostokana.