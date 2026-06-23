DooH: Out‑of‑Phone – From Feed to Street

Los Angeles | Tiktok is moving beyond the smartphone, with campaigns increasingly landing on large-format DooH screens. Brands like Kia and Domino’s are leading the shift—bringing social-first creatives to XXL urban audiences.

Vistar Media and Tiktok have been collaborating since spring to extend Tiktok campaigns into public space via DooH. Increasingly, these campaigns are not just adapted but natively built around Tiktok creatives. Recent examples include Kia and Domino’s, now featured on XXL screens in Los Angeles.

DooH Campaigns on Moxy in DTLA (Image: invidis) DooH Campaigns on Moxy in DTLA (Image: invidis)

For years, social media and DooH were seen as incompatible channels. The common assumption: vertical formats without sound would not translate effectively to large public screens. Tiktok has fundamentally shifted this perception – both creatively, with embedded captions and visual storytelling, and on the consumer side, where audiences are conditioned to absorb content silently.

As a result, agencies are increasingly repurposing Tiktok assets for large-format DooH environments. The appeal is clear: brands can extend high-performing social creatives into high-impact, real-world visibility while maintaining campaign consistency.

Kia and Domino’s are among the latest advertisers embracing this approach. Both brands are currently running Tiktok-derived creatives on the 1,400 sqm (15,000 sqft) “Moxy” screen in Downtown Los Angeles – one of the city’s most prominent XXL DooH locations.

DooH Campaigns on Moxy in DTLA (Image: invidis) DooH Campaigns on Moxy in DTLA (Image: invidis)

From Mobile to Mega Screen

Not only as inset – social media and AI platforms are falling in love with DooH also for their own branding campaigns. Currently Pinterest is omnipresent across DooH in California as well as AI platforms like Open AI.