London: Ocean Outdoor Renews DooH Contract in Canary Wharf

At one of London's most prestigious DooH locations Canary Wharf, Ocean Outdoor remains the network's operator. The out-of-home specialist plans to expand its offering with augmented reality experiences.

Ocean Outdoor has renewed its existing DOOH contract in London’s Canary Wharf. The out-of-home operator won the deal through a competitive tender. It secured the advertising rights for the mixed-use district in east London. Ocean Outdoor UK and Canary Wharf Group, or CWG, signed the agreement.

Since 2021, Ocean has exclusively managed more than 40 DOOH screens of varying sizes across the complex. The locations throughout the district range from pedestrian zones to roadside and retail areas.

CWG and Ocean Outdoor have also partnered on the premium DOOH screens at Reuters Plaza. The collaboration spans 15 years. The three synchronized displays at the station entrance received pinhole cameras last year, enabling mixed-reality experiences.

76 Million Visitors a Year

Canary Wharf is considered a prestigious DOOH location. The district has grown into a diverse area with retail, office, residential and leisure space. In 2025, it attracted 76 million visitors.

The Canary Wharf network includes more than 40 DOOH screens. (Image: Ocean Outdoor)

“Canary Wharf has evolved into one of London’s most dynamic destinations, and our digital estate is a key part of our story,” says Stuart Fyfe, managing director for retail, leisure and hospitality at CWG.

Given the location’s significance, Ocean plans to expand its offering on site. According to the company, it will roll out a program of immersive audience experiences. These will use augmented reality, including installations, projections and potentially drone shows. The initiative is meant to further strengthen Canary Wharf as a visitor destination.