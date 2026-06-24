CTV: Walmart Acquires Vibe.co for USD 1.4 Billion

Walmart is strengthening its CTV and retail media ambitions with the USD 1.4 billion acquisition of adtech platform Vibe.co, aiming to simplify streaming TV campaigns. The move targets small and mid-sized advertisers while advancing Walmart’s vision of a closed-loop, commerce-driven video advertising ecosystem.

Walmart is accelerating its push into commerce media and connected TV by acquiring CTV adtech specialist Vibe.co in a transaction valued at USD 1.4 billion. The move underscores the retailer’s ambition to expand beyond being one of the largest advertisers in the US to becoming a major media owner and advertising platform in its own right. In a similar deal, Fox acquired CTV specialist Roku for USD 22bn just last week .

The acquisition fits squarely into Walmart’s broader strategy of building out Walmart Connect, its rapidly growing retail media division. Already, Walmart sells advertising across its digital properties, in-store environments and through video inventory linked to its Vizio smart TV business. By bringing Vibe.co into the fold, the company adds a crucial activation layer that simplifies how advertisers plan, create and execute streaming TV campaigns.

At the core of the deal is a clear growth lever: small and medium-sized businesses. Traditionally, TV advertising – particularly at a national level – has been too complex and too expensive for this segment. Vibe.co addresses this friction with a platform designed to make CTV advertising easy to access and manage, effectively lowering the entry barriers for video campaigns. Walmart sees this as an opportunity to unlock a large pool of incremental demand from advertisers that have previously focused on search and social media rather than television.

Strategically, the acquisition strengthens Walmart’s positioning at the convergence of retail data and CTV inventory. The retailer’s ownership of Vizio provides direct access to the connected TV environment, including screen inventory and user engagement data. When paired with Vibe.co’s platform capabilities and Walmart’s extensive purchase data, this creates an end-to-end ecosystem in which advertisers can target audiences, deliver campaigns and measure outcomes tied directly to sales.

This closed-loop approach is becoming increasingly important as advertisers demand greater accountability from their media spend. Unlike traditional television, where measurement remains largely panel-based and indirect, retail media ecosystems can link ad exposure to real-world transactions. Walmart’s scale in both physical retail and e-commerce gives it a particularly strong advantage in this area, and the integration of CTV into this framework is likely to further enhance its value proposition.

The move also comes at a time when competition in the CTV and retail media space is intensifying. Companies such as Amazon, Roku and Google are all investing heavily in integrating advertising with data and content ecosystems. Walmart’s approach differs slightly in that it combines physical retail presence (Retail Media Networks), online commerce and hardware distribution through Vizio, offering a multi-layered pathway to consumers that few competitors can replicate.

Beyond the technology and advertising components, Walmart is also exploring content as part of its CTV strategy. The company has signalled plans to develop original video formats for Vizio users, featuring celebrity hosts and influencers tied to specific shopping occasions. These formats are intended to blur the lines between content, inspiration and commerce, effectively turning entertainment into a direct driver of retail activity. This aligns with a broader industry trend towards “shoppable media,” where viewers can move seamlessly from viewing to purchasing.

The acquisition of Vibe.co also builds on Walmart’s recent efforts to expand its programmatic advertising capabilities. Partnerships with platforms such as Magnite, Yahoo DSP and Google DV360 indicate that the retailer is pursuing a hybrid model that combines open programmatic access with proprietary data-driven offerings. Vibe.co strengthens this model by adding a user-friendly interface and campaign management layer tailored to CTV.

From an organisational perspective, the deal will see Vibe.co co-founders Arthur Querou and Frank Tetzlaff join Walmart Connect following completion of the transaction. Their continued involvement is expected to support product integration and innovation as the platform becomes part of Walmart’s broader media ecosystem.

The transaction remains subject to regulatory approvals and customary closing conditions, with completion expected by the end of Walmart’s fiscal year 2027. Walmart has indicated that the acquisition will not impact its current financial outlook, suggesting that the deal is viewed primarily as a long-term strategic investment rather than an immediate revenue driver.

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The acquisition of Vibe.co highlights the rapid evolution of retail media into a multi-channel, video-enabled ecosystem. Walmart is clearly positioning itself as a serious contender in the CTV space by combining inventory, data and activation in a single stack. The focus on SMB advertisers is particularly notable, as it signals a shift towards scaling demand from the long tail rather than relying solely on large brand budgets.

With Vizio providing access to the living room and Vibe.co simplifying campaign execution, Walmart is building a vertically integrated advertising platform that could fundamentally reshape how TV advertising is bought and measured. The broader implication for the market is clear: as retailers continue to expand into media, the boundaries between commerce, content and advertising are becoming increasingly blurred.