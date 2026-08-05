Technology: Proto Secures U.S. Design Patent for Holographic Display

The patent covers the industrial design of the Proto M desktop device, complementing an earlier utility patents for the company's holographic display technology.

Proto has been granted a U.S. design patent covering the industrial design of its Proto M holographic display, expanding the company’s intellectual property portfolio as it continues to develop spatial display technology.

The newly issued patent protects the appearance of the compact desktop device rather than the underlying technology. It complements Proto’s existing U.S. utility patent covering its holographic display and image-capture method, along with patent protection in Canada and Mexico.

The Proto M is the desktop version of the company’s larger Epic and Luma systems, designed for holographic telepresence and AI-powered communication across applications including healthcare, education, retail, finance and entertainment.

Proto M holographic displays demonstrated interactive AI-powered digital characters in a compact desktop format (Image: Proto)

According to Proto, the design patent recognizes the product’s original industrial design while supporting the company’s efforts to expand into new markets with smaller-format holographic displays. The company introduced the Proto M in 2021 and has since developed the next-generation M2.

The patent follows continued investment in the holographic display market. As reported by invidis at Infocomm 2026, Proto highlighted growing demand for spatial displays and AI-powered holographic communication, positioning compact systems such as the Proto M as part of a broader expansion beyond large-format installations.