Technology: Bluefin Expands Integrated Display Lineup

The new interactive display combines a camera, microphone, and NFC reader in an 8-inch form factor. Bluefin says the all-in-one design targets AI-powered customer interactions, check-in and collaboration.

Bluefin International has expanded its portfolio of integrated digital signage displays with Connect + Assist, an interactive touchscreen designed for check-in, customer engagement and workplace collaboration.

The new display combines an integrated camera, microphone and NFC reader into a compact tablet-style format aimed at retail, healthcare, hospitality and corporate environments. Bluefin says the system supports applications including authentication, communications and assisted customer interactions.

One of the distinguishing features is its single USB-C connection, which provides both power and connectivity from an external media player. Eliminating the need for a separate power outlet allows the display to be mounted in locations where conventional installations would be more difficult.

Available in 8-inch and 15.6-inch versions, Connect + Assist becomes Bluefin’s smallest display while adding a broad range of integrated hardware typically requiring separate peripherals.

Building an integrated hardware portfolio

The launch follows Bluefin’s introduction of Sight + Sound, a 43-inch interactive touchscreen that integrates a 5 MP camera, USB microphone and dual speakers for video conferencing, AI-enabled applications and interactive retail experiences.

Bluefin says partners including BrightSign and Navori are already testing the new displays with AI-enabled software, creating plug-and-play solutions that combine hardware and content management for interactive deployments.