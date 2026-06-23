DooH: Taskeno Deploys Fusion Signage Across Tasmania

The gaming operator has rolled out Fusion Signage's CMS across more than 180 screens, reducing reliance on print while improving the delivery of promotions, jackpot information, and gameplay messaging.

Taskeno has deployed Brisbane-based Fusion Signage’s content management platform across more than 180 screens in over 130 venues throughout Tasmania, creating a centralized digital communications network for promotions, jackpot updates and gameplay information.

The rollout followed an upgrade to Taskeno’s operating systems that removed its previous method of delivering near-real-time jackpot notifications to venue screens. At the same time, frequent statewide promotions required large volumes of printed point-of-sale materials to be distributed and replaced across the venue network.

From print to digital

According to Taskeno operations manager Josie Kerslake, the organization was looking for a flexible platform that would allow content to be created centrally and distributed across venues while maintaining operational visibility.

The platform now enables Taskeno’s graphic design and digital communications team to create and schedule content by venue group, campaign and screen orientation. Monthly content packages include jackpot updates, promotions, gameplay information and instructional messaging.

Taskeno says the deployment has significantly reduced its reliance on printed point-of-sale materials.

Managing a statewide network

In addition to content distribution, Fusion Signage provides monitoring tools that allow staff to track screen health, receive offline alerts and verify content remotely.

The system also supports multiple content streams, venue grouping and scheduled campaigns, helping Taskeno manage communications across more than 130 locations.

What began as a plan for one or two screens per venue has expanded as operators increased their use of digital displays for Keno communications.

“The venues and customers love these new screens,” Kerslake said. “They’re engaging, informative and keep the Keno experience front-of-mind.”

Looking ahead

Taskeno is now working with Fusion Signage on a solution for near-real-time jackpot messaging and plans to evaluate an upcoming “interrupt” feature that would allow urgent messages to temporarily override scheduled content.

The deployment provides another example of the customer-focused approach discussed by Fusion Signage co-founder James Ingram in a recent invidis interview, where he outlined the company’s strategy of developing features in close collaboration with operators across Australia and New Zealand.

Kerslake echoed that theme, noting that Fusion Signage has been responsive to customer feedback and feature requests throughout the project.