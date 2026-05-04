DooH: Tiktok Creative Moves into DooH with Vistar

Vistar Media is extending Tiktok’s Out of Phone ad formats across its digital-out-of-home platform, with video-first creative adapted for real-world screens.

Vistar Media and Tiktok are expanding their collaboration to bring Tiktok-style advertising creative into digital-out-of-home environments at scale.

The partnership makes Vistar Media an official Tiktok Out of Phone partner, allowing brands to extend Tiktok-first campaigns beyond the mobile feed and into public screen networks. Vistar, now part of T-Mobile Advertising Solutions, says the collaboration supports programmatic delivery across a range of DooH formats, including large-format displays, urban panels, and screens in retail and mall environments.

The companies have been working together since late 2024 and ran multiple Out of Phone programs through 2025. The partnership has included work with Vistar’s Creative Studio to adapt TikTok-native creative for DooH, reshaping short-form, video-led content for different screen types, dwell times, and physical environments.

A TikTok-style digital out-of-home campaign runs on a mall display network (Image: Vistar Media)

“Tiktok has changed the creative playbook for brands, prioritizing authenticity, speed, and cultural relevance,” said Lucy Markowitz, SVP and GM, Americas Marketplace at Vistar Media. “Out-of-home gives marketers a powerful canvas to bring that same energy off the screen and into the physical world at scale.”

Tiktok’s Out of Phone initiative is designed to bring creator-led, platform-native content into offline media placements. For DooH operators and ad-tech platforms, the model reflects a broader push to connect mobile, social, and place-based media into unified campaigns.

The collaboration also highlights how DooH is increasingly being positioned as an extension of digital and social media planning, rather than as a separate awareness channel. For brands, the appeal is the ability to reuse or adapt creative language already proven on mobile while adding the scale and visibility of public screens.