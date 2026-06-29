Checkers: Retail Media Proof Point in Joburg

Johannesburg | A premium Checkers Liquor store at Fourways Mall showcases how digital signage can fully leverage a compact, high-frequency retail environment. From digital endcaps to cold-room integrations, the store highlights the strong potential of in-store retail media within South Africa’s tightly regulated liquor market.

Liquor retail in South Africa is subject to a strict regulatory framework defined by national and provincial Liquor Acts. Compliance goes far beyond licensing, requiring adherence to regulated trading hours, zoning provisions, and clearly defined social responsibility standards. One notable exception is wine: as a key domestic product, it can be sold in supermarkets. All other alcoholic beverages – including beer – are restricted to dedicated liquor stores.

Checkers Liquor Store at Fourways Mall (Image: invidis)

These specialty stores are typically compact, highly densified retail spaces, filled to capacity with product. Chilled beer plays a central role, often supported by walk-in cold rooms – a distinctive feature in many South African outlets.

From a retail media perspective, this environment offers exceptional conditions. The customer base is clearly defined, age-restricted, and in immediate proximity to purchase decisions – making liquor stores a highly attractive setting for digital signage.

Shoprite, South Africa’s largest retail group, operates its liquor business under the Checkers brand. At Fourways Mall in northern Johannesburg – one of the largest shopping centres in Africa – the retailer showcases a premium execution of its liquor concept.

Checkers Liquor Store at Fourways Mall (Image: invidis) Checkers Liquor Store at Fourways Mall (Image: invidis) Checkers Liquor Store at Fourways Mall (Image: invidis) Checkers Liquor Store at Fourways Mall (Image: invidis)

The Checkers Liquor store demonstrates how effectively digital signage can be integrated into a compact retail footprint. Digital endcaps highlight promotional products, while category screens draw attention to premium offerings. A particularly notable feature is the cold-room entrance, where a screen integrated into the door creates a high-impact touchpoint at a key decision moment. Additional displays positioned above the cold room ensure visibility across large parts of the store.

The result is a cohesive digital ecosystem that aligns perfectly with the store’s layout and shopper journey – a textbook example of digital signage deployment in a high-frequency retail environment. One touchpoint remains underutilised: the shop window. While liquor advertising via digital screens in storefronts is permitted in South Africa, it is tightly regulated. Content must not mislead, target minors, and must include clearly visible responsible drinking messages. Looking ahead, this channel could become even more constrained, as the South African parliament is currently reviewing legislative proposals that may introduce a comprehensive ban on alcohol advertising.