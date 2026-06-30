DSS 2026 Video: Attendees Share Their Impressions

Over 500 decision-makers, 100 speakers, and pure energy: DSS 2026 set the benchmark. Here is the official recap video for the 2026 edition.

It’s been just over a month since DSS 2026, and its impact is still resonating. In May, the Hilton Munich Airport once again became the epicenter of the industry. More than 500 attendees and 100 speakers turned the two-day event into a vital platform for powerful quotes, deep insights, and dynamic exchange.

Vertiseit’s acquisition of Scala is a highlight that will stick with many for a long time. The news spread quickly during the beer garden gathering after the first day. The very next morning, Vertiseit CEO Johan Lind took the stage first thing to address the development.

Now, it’s time for a recap. What are the lasting takeaways from those two days? How did the attendees view the event, and what are they taking home with them?

invidis asked them directly at the summit. You can catch the attendees’ firsthand impressions in the video here: