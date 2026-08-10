DooH: Touchsource and Smartify partner on Programmatic DooH

TouchSource and Smartify Media have partnered to connect digital wayfinding and directory displays with Smartify’s national programmatic digital-out-of-home (DooH) advertising network, allowing commercial property owners to monetize existing digital signage infrastructure.

The partnership enables qualifying TouchSource displays to participate in Smartify’s programmatic marketplace, creating new advertising inventory across office buildings, mixed-use developments, shopping centers and other commercial properties. Property owners can generate incremental revenue while continuing to use the displays for wayfinding and tenant communications.

Turning wayfinding into media inventory

TouchSource specializes in digital signage and interactive wayfinding for commercial real estate, while Smartify Media operates a DooH network focused on place-based advertising. By integrating the two platforms, building owners can add advertising to existing displays without replacing their digital signage infrastructure.

The companies say the partnership provides property owners with an additional revenue stream while giving advertisers access to premium locations where audiences are already engaged with digital screens.