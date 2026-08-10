LED: Adelaide Oval Upgrades Five Displays with Daktronics

Adelaide Oval has upgraded five Daktronics LED displays, replacing 12-year-old technology with higher-resolution screens across the stadium.

Adelaide Oval in South Australia has upgraded five LED displays as part of a refresh of the stadium’s visual technology. The project includes three in-bowl displays and two entrance screens, with the installation carried out in stages to avoid disrupting the venue’s event schedule.

Daktronics replaced existing 15 mm LED displays that were installed approximately 12 years ago with newer SMD technology featuring 8 mm and 10 mm pixel pitches.

Higher resolution across the venue

Three 10 mm displays are located inside the stadium bowl, where they are used for live video, replays, scores, statistics, sponsor content and other match-day material.

Two 8 mm displays are positioned near the stadium entrances, providing higher-resolution content for spectators approaching and entering the venue.

Two new 8 mm Daktronics LED displays at Adelaide Oval’s entrances provide digital content for fans arriving at the venue (Photo: Daktronics)

“Daktronics displays have performed brilliantly at Adelaide Oval for the past 12 years, and we are very proud to have upgraded these to a higher resolution that will perform for the next 10 years or more,” said Julian Miller, regional sales manager at Daktronics.

The new displays were integrated into the existing screen locations rather than requiring a wider rebuild of the stadium’s LED infrastructure.

Upgrade without event disruption

Installation was completed in stages during Adelaide Oval’s summer event schedule, allowing the venue to remain operational throughout the project.

The upgrade also gives the stadium higher-resolution inventory for commercial partners, with advertising and sponsor content visible both inside the venue and during broadcasts.

Adelaide Oval and Daktronics have worked together for more than a decade. Daktronics supplied a major integrated LED system for the stadium redevelopment completed in 2014, including large-format video displays and extensive ribbon LED around the venue.

The latest project refreshes part of that original infrastructure while retaining the existing display locations.