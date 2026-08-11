Metro: Premium DooH for India’s Financial Capital

Times OOH is bringing international-grade standardization to Mumbai Metro Line 1 with a comprehensive upgrade of its digital advertising network. Larger screens, premium design and a high-value audience make the transit corridor one of India's standout DooH environments.

India’s Out-of-Home market is often described as a land of endless opportunities. From iconic roadside hoardings to rapidly expanding digital networks, few countries offer a comparable combination of scale, urban density and audience reach. Yet despite this abundance, the market continues to struggle with one persistent challenge: standardization.

Against this backdrop, one of the market leaders Times OOH is standardizing one of its main media networks to international standards. The Times Group subsidiary has upgraded its Digital Out-of-Home network across Mumbai Metro Line 1, replacing existing 55-inch platform screens with larger 75-inch displays at nine key stations along one of India’s busiest transit corridors.

Bigger Screens, Premium Design

The newly installed displays are positioned in one of the most effective locations within the metro environment: directly between the tracks and at eye level for waiting passengers. The head-on orientation makes the screens difficult to ignore as commuters enter the platform and await arriving trains.

With the move to 75-inch displays, advertisers benefit from significantly increased visual impact. According to Times OOH, the screens also feature enhanced brightness levels designed to maintain image quality throughout changing daylight conditions. Complementing the hardware upgrade is a redesigned enclosure intended to create a cleaner and more premium visual experience.

Times OOH 75″ DooH Screens for Mumbai’s Metro (Image: Times OOH) Times OOH 75″ DooH Screens for Mumbai’s Metro (Image: Times OOH) Times OOH 75″ DooH Screens for Mumbai’s Metro (Image: Times OOH) Times OOH 75″ DooH Screens for Mumbai’s Metro (Image: Times OOH) Times OOH 75″ DooH Screens for Mumbai’s Metro (Image: Times OOH)

Premium Audience

Mumbai Metro Line 1 remains one of the country’s most attractive transit advertising environments. The line connects major residential, commercial and lifestyle districts across India’s financial capital and serves more than a million passengers daily.

According to Times OOH, around 94 percent of commuters belong to the NCCS A consumer segment, representing one of India’s most affluent and influential audience groups. Few transit media environments combine such high passenger volumes with a similarly attractive demographic profile.

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Setting Standards in a Complex Market

India’s OoH sector offers thousands of advertising opportunities, but quality and execution standards can vary significantly between operators and markets. In recent years, the industry has increasingly focused on measurement, transparency and network consistency as advertisers demand greater accountability.

Times OOH’s latest investment demonstrates how leading operators are responding to these expectations. Standardizing the display network around a single 75-inch format simplifies campaign planning while creating a more consistent brand experience across the entire metro corridor.

As Digital Out-of-Home continues to mature, such investments are becoming increasingly important. Advertisers are no longer looking solely for reach; they expect premium environments, reliable execution and measurable impact.