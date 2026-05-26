M&A: Poppulo Acquires Sociabble

Chicago | Poppulo acquires French employee engagement platform Sociabble to complement its Employee Experience Platform including Mobile Apps, intranet and digital signage solutions. Poppulo’s unified platform offering is designed to work with existing customer work tech. The acquisition expands AI-powered insight and automation across the Employee Experience lifecycle.

Poppulo announced the acquisition of Sociabble, an employee engagement platform headquartered in Paris, France. The Sociabble offering expands Poppulo’s employee and workplace experience platform with innovative social intranet, enhanced mobile and front-line support, as well as solutions for employee advocacy and recognition. The new solutions are intended to complement the existing Poppulo product range.

Poppulo – including Reach – serves over 10,000 organizations with more than 50 million employees worldwide. The digital signage network spans over 600,000 screens globally.

Powered by Poppulo AI, the Poppulo Experience Platform is build to deliver organizations more relevant, measurable, and governed employee communication. Sociabble adds an innovative social intranet, enhanced mobile and front-line support, as well as solutions for employee advocacy and recognition.

For Sociabble customers, the integrated Poppulo platform provides immediate extension into digital signage, and the opportunity to combine both companies’ AI expertise to accelerate innovation. As enterprises consolidate their work tech footprints, Sociabble expands Poppulo’s open Experience Platform that integrates with the broader ecosystem – from IT infrastructure to meeting rooms to mobile devices – giving global enterprises a unified engagement layer.

Sociabble’s capabilities – including intranet, frontline mobile application, employee advocacy, and rewards solutions – will integrate into Poppulo’s platform. By bringing together these capabilities and comprehensive communications, engagement, and behavioral data in a single ecosystem, organizations will gain richer insights that power more personalized, relevant, and measurable employee experiences.

The combined platform strengthens Poppulo’s AI capabilities today by improving targeting, optimizing content performance, and to better understand employee engagement. Communications and business leaders will benefit from deeper intelligence and more actionable insights, while IT gains streamlined integration, reduced complexity, and enterprise-grade security and governance at scale.