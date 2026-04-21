Enterprise Communication: Lumapps to Acquire Comeen

French employee experience specialist Lumapps is acquiring fellow French digital signage and workplace services platform Comeen. The move expands Lumapps’ Employee Experience Platform (EX) by integrating Comeen’s Workplace Experience (WEX) capabilities. The transaction aims to bridge the gap between digital and physical work environments – bringing communication, collaboration, automation, and workplace services together in a single AI-powered employee hub.

Lumapps is one of the leading players in the employee experience market. The company was valued at approximately US$ 650 million when it was acquired by private equity firm Bridgepoint in May 2024. The so-called French “intranet super app” is used by more than six million employees worldwide and serves large international organizations. While Lumapps’ operational core remains in France, the company also maintains offices in Spain, Germany, the US, the UK, and Japan. In total, Lumapps employs more than 400 people globally.

At the heart of Lumapps’ proposition is its deep integration into enterprise productivity ecosystems. The platform connects natively with Google Workspace and Microsoft 365 and integrates with dozens of additional enterprise tools, including Workday, Servicenow, Zoom, Salesforce, and SAP. Its customer base includes large French organizations such as Airbus, Publicis Sapient, and Groupe Lafayette, as well as international brands like Electronic Arts and Japan Airlines.

Lumapps and Comeen first began collaborating in December 2023. At that time, Comeen’s digital signage, space management, and visitor services were added to the Lumapps marketplace intranet offering. With the acquisition, this partnership now culminates in a full takeover and platform integration. The objective is to create a unified enterprise platform where communication, knowledge management, workflows, and physical workplace services converge into a single, AI-driven experience.

The move places Lumapps in a highly competitive enterprise landscape. The company faces competition not only from pure-play workplace communication vendors but also from broader business platform providers such as Workday and Salesforce (via Slack). In the digital signage and employee communications space, Poppulo represents one of the closest comparables – having itself emerged from the merger of an intranet and employee communications platform with digital signage specialist Four Winds Interactive. Appspace and Korbyt pursue similar combined employee and workplace communication strategies.

invidis commentary: Workplace communication becomes serious business