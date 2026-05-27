OoH: Broadsign Tests Agentic AI in OoH Campaign Buying

Broadsign is testing how agentic AI could streamline OoH buying by connecting media-owner inventory, buyer-side planning tools, and campaign execution.

Broadsign says its sell-side AI agent has worked with Draft Digital’s buy-side agent to plan, book and execute what the companies describe as the first end-to-end agentic AI-powered OoH campaign.

The campaign was created for Dutch charity lottery Lot of Happiness, using premium OoH inventory from Global Netherlands. Broadsign says the AI agents handled audience and venue targeting, media selection, campaign setup, creative workflow, approvals and execution, with human oversight and guardrails.

Bryan Mongeau, CTO at Broadsign, said agentic AI could help media owners use Broadsign’s static and digital OoH supply, audience data, dynamic creative, and guaranteed buying tools more efficiently.

The work used the Ad-CP protocol, along with Broadsign’s sell-side technology and data infrastructure. The companies say the test moves beyond chatbot-style AI tools by allowing buy- and sell-side agents to coordinate campaign tasks across multiple parties.

The broader idea is to make OoH easier to discover, plan, buy, and activate with the same speed and data-driven precision expected of other digital media channels. Broadsign says more than 2.8 million static and digital signs run on its platform globally.