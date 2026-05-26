OoH: Robot.com Launches Mobile Robot Ad Network 

Robot.com is moving into out-of-home advertising with R-ads, a platform that turns its autonomous robot fleet into a mobile media network.

The platform supports three campaign formats: moving robots, vehicle wraps, and digital screens. According to the company, campaigns can be launched through a self-serve system with AI-powered impression tracking, audience demographics and attribution analytics.

Each robot is equipped with integrated screens, QR-enabled engagement layers and data-capture tools. Where venue rules prevent physical wraps, campaigns can run only on the robots’ digital displays.

Robot.com says its fleet now includes more than 500 robots deployed across campuses, warehouses and city streets, with more than 2.5 million tasks completed. The company says R-ads have already been used in more than 100 activations across more than 20 countries.

A recent campaign with the Ad Council’s Heatstroke Prevention campaign used the robots’ digital displays during a Miami motorsport event. Robot.com says the activation generated more than 147,000 impressions in its first four days across more than 50 miles of robot coverage.