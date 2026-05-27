Partnerships: Samsung and Aopen Partner on Classroom Display Collaboration

Aopen OPS computing modules are being paired with Samsung Interactive Displays to support multi-OS classroom collaboration, centralized management and AI-ready teaching tools.

Aopen and Samsung Electronics America have announced a collaboration pairing Aopen OPS computing modules with Samsung Interactive Displays for educational environments.

The partnership combines Aopen’s WB5116-W and Chromebox OPS models with Samsung’s interactive display lineup, creating a plug-and-play setup for large-format classroom panels. The companies say the approach is designed to help schools bridge personal devices and front-of-room classroom technology while simplifying IT management.

The system supports multiple operating environments, including ChromeOS, Windows and Linux, and is powered by Intel Core processors. It is also positioned for AI-assisted learning tools such as Microsoft Copilot and Google Gemini, giving schools the flexibility to deploy different classroom workflows without being tied to a single operating system.

Samsung’s interactive displays include 4K UHD resolution, low-latency inking, multi-touch collaboration, wireless casting, and USB-C connectivity. Aopen’s OPS modules slide into the display, enabling cleaner installation, field-swappable computing, and centralized device management.

Aopen said its Chromebox OPS can be enrolled in the Google Admin console for remote policies and updates, aligning the displays with existing Chrome OS device fleets.

Christopher Longo, head of sales and marketing at Aopen, said the collaboration aims to create connected learning environments where “ideas converge and collaboration accelerates.”

The solution is expected to be shown at ISTE 2026, June 28 to July 1, in Orlando, at the Samsung and Google booths.