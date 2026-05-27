Venues: Crestron to Power Smart Hospitality at Spotify Camp Nou

Crestron will provide smart hospitality and control systems for the redeveloped Spotify Camp Nou as part of FC Barcelona’s Espai Barça project.

FC Barcelona has selected Crestron as the Official Smart Hospitality Systems partner for Espai Barça, the club’s redevelopment of Spotify Camp Nou and its surrounding campus.

The multi-year partnership will see Crestron provide smart venue infrastructure across hospitality suites, VIP areas, press rooms, locker rooms, meeting spaces, and operational areas. The company says its systems will support content, collaboration and control across the stadium, allowing spaces to be reconfigured for match days, business events and other uses.

The project is part of FC Barcelona’s wider plan to make Spotify Camp Nou a more flexible, connected venue that operates beyond football matches. Once complete, the stadium is expected to hold more than 100,000 fans while also serving as a hospitality, business and community destination.

A short project video outlines how Crestron’s systems will support hospitality, collaboration and control across Spotify Camp Nou:

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Crestron says the deployment is designed to standardize how different spaces operate, giving staff consistent controls and user experiences across the venue.

Marc Bruix, FC Barcelona’s global partnerships director, said the partnership supports the club’s goal of making Espai Barça a benchmark for innovation, connectivity and premium hospitality.

The project is part of a wider shift in stadium development, where AV, control, connectivity, and digital systems are becoming part of the core venue infrastructure rather than add-ons. New and redeveloped stadiums are increasingly being designed as connected campuses, with technology supporting hospitality, operations, media, sponsorship and year-round event use.