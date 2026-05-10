Dayton: Stratacache Sells Downtown Office Buildings

After recent layoffs, Stratacache is focusing on its core digital signage business. According to Dayton Daily News, the company's real estate arm Arkham Blue is selling two office buildings in downtown Dayton. One of the buildings is listed for an auction sale in June.

Stratacache is focusing the company’s business on core activities, as CEO Chris Riegel confirmed to local Dayton Daily News (GDPR blocked in the EU) last week. As part of the focus, he is selling two of his principal downtown office buildings. Dayton’s largest office tower – the Stratacache Tower – which Riegel bought in 2019 for USD 13 million will remain with the company.

In March, Stratacache confirmed to the local news outlet that Stratacache has had to lay some employees off, accounting the move –among other things – to continued challenges with tariffs and the global memory spike/supply chain availability.

According to Dayton Daily News, Riegel said his company was profitable in 2025. He noted that the market environment is still challenging, yet stressed that the business remains resilient.