DoH: LED Truck Media Launches 3D Mobile Billboard Truck

A new anamorphic-style LED truck aims to bring 3D creative into mobile OoH, although the format still faces familiar questions around viewing angles and driver distraction.

Mobile OoH operator LED Truck Media has introduced a new 3D-enabled LED billboard truck designed to display anamorphic-style advertising content on the move.

The company says the vehicle uses curved LED screens, fine-pitch displays, and high-brightness panels intended to improve the visibility of 3D effects in outdoor environments.

“We’ve equipped this next-gen truck with ultra-high-definition LED panels that offer industry-leading brightness and color depth, ensuring 3D visuals stay vivid even in high noon sun,” said CEO Jonnathan Trilleras. “With a super-fine pixel pitch, a high refresh rate, and a curved-screen design, we create a much wider viewing angle that makes anamorphic content look indistinguishable from reality.”

The launch reflects the continued popularity of forced-perspective 3D creative in DooH, particularly after high-profile installations in locations such as Times Square, Seoul, and Tokyo helped popularize the format on large fixed screens.

Applying the concept to a moving vehicle, however, introduces additional challenges. Anamorphic content is typically optimized for a specific viewing position, something that is easier to control on a stationary billboard than on a truck moving through traffic.

There is also the broader issue of drivers being distracted by images that seem to pop out at them. Mobile LED trucks are already designed to command attention in dense urban environments, and adding exaggerated depth effects could intensify scrutiny from regulators and road-safety advocates as operators push for more visually immersive formats.

LED Truck Media operates digital billboard trucks across multiple markets and is positioning the 3D format as a premium extension of mobile OoH advertising.