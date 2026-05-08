Dooh: Viooh Adds Residential Screens through Abode Media Deal

The partnership brings premium apartment-building screens in major UK cities into Viooh’s programmatic marketplace as residential DooH continues to emerge as a niche urban media category.

Viooh has partnered with UK media owner Abode Media to add residential DooH inventory to its programmatic platform, expanding access to digital screens inside premium apartment buildings across London, Manchester, and Birmingham.

Abode Media operates more than 250 screens across over 230 residential properties, targeting urban audiences in shared interior spaces where advertisers can reach residents repeatedly throughout the day. The company says the network generates more than 60 million monthly impressions, positioning residential environments as an alternative to more traditional transit, retail, and street-level DooH placements.

Gavin Wilson, global chief commercial officer at Viooh, said the partnership expands the company’s access to premium central London inventory and internationally mobile audiences while adding a more flexible residential media offering to its marketplace.