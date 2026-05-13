QSR: Palmer Brings Voice AI Drive-Thru Tech To Restaurant Show

As quick-service restaurants push for faster and more automated ordering, Palmer Digital Group is positioning Voice AI and outdoor digital menu boards as a combined solution.

Palmer Digital Group will showcase Voice AI-enabled drive-thru technology at the 2026 National Restaurant Association Show, taking place May 16-19 at McCormick Place in Chicago.

The Illinois-based company will exhibit in the show’s Tech Zone, highlighting its outdoor digital menu boards for quick-service restaurants, as well as new audio and Voice AI integrations.

The booth will include single, double, and triple-panel outdoor menu board structures, designed and manufactured in-house by Palmer Digital Group. The company says the systems have been deployed across thousands of U.S. locations.

A key focus will be an integration with Vox AI, combining voice ordering with real-time visual confirmation on digital menu boards. The company says the approach is intended to improve order accuracy, throughput, and upsell opportunities.

Palmer will also show the AI Connect Bar from URway Holdings, a speaker-and-microphone array designed for customer-facing Voice AI applications. The system will be demonstrated with Palmer’s single-panel outdoor digital menu board.

Palmer Digital Group will also emphasize its in-house installation services, which include high-voltage, low-voltage, and concrete work. The company says the internal installation team gives operators a single point of accountability from design through deployment.

The booth will include branded demonstrations from QSR customers and partners, including Portillo’s – a Chicago-style restaurant chain – and Burger King.