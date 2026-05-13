OoH: Ballyhoo Launches Digital Network with Washington State Ferries 

Ballyhoo Media has launched a 14-screen digital OoH network across Washington State Ferries locations, adding roadside billboards, video walls, and LCD screens in a market with limited large-format digital inventory.

The Miami-based company, famous for its floating LED walls at Miami Beach, has introduced the Seattle Sound Digital Spectaculars, expanding digital out-of-home advertising options across the Seattle ferry corridor and surrounding commuter markets.

Developed in partnership with Washington State Ferries, the network combines roadside billboards, terminal video walls and LCD displays positioned to reach both vehicle traffic and walk-on passengers. The company says the deployment creates new large-format digital inventory in a market where downtown Seattle and several commuter suburbs have historically had limited digital billboard availability.

Advertisers can access more than 26.6 million annual passenger trips across downtown Seattle, Kitsap and King County through a single media buy, according to Ballyhoo.

Media Resources supplied the display technology for the deployment, using its Visioniq SMD systems in 4.8 mm and 10.67 mm pixel pitch configurations.

Washington State Ferries is the largest ferry transit system in the U.S., giving the network a transit-media component alongside Ballyhoo’s traditional waterway-focused advertising business.