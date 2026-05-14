Retail Media: Stratacache’s UK businesses to be liquidated

US digital signage and retail media specialist Stratacache is winding down its UK operations. According to official insolvency filings, both Stratacache UK Ltd and its subsidiary PRN UK are entering liquidation, marking a significant disruption for the country’s in-store retail media landscape. Stratacache group companies in other jurisdictions are not affected.

Public notices filed in the London Gazette confirm that Stratacache U.K. has entered a creditors’ voluntary liquidation process. The appointment of insolvency practitioners Mark Supperstone and Simon Jagger of S&W Partners took effect on May 5, 2026, with the filings published on May 13, 2026.

Under this procedure, the companies’ assets will be sold to repay creditors, effectively ending operations in their current form. The same process applies to PRN U.K., Stratacache’s retail media arm responsible for in-store advertising networks.

Stratacache group companies in other jurisdictions are not affected.

Core retail media projects affected

The liquidation directly impacts two of the UK’s most prominent in-store retail media rollouts:

Iceland Foods: Stratacache recently deployed a large-scale retail media network across 766 stores, including digital signage, CMS, and sensor-based audience analytics using Walkbase technology.

Currys: Through PRN, Stratacache enabled the Currys Connected Media network across nearly 300 stores, transforming TV displays into targeted advertising inventory.

Both projects were considered flagship examples of maturation of retail media networks in physical stores. The Iceland rollout in particular was positioned as one of the most advanced in-store media networks in the UK, combining impression measurement with Stratacache’s own Walkbase privacy-friendly sensors.

Broader context: pressure on the Stratacache ecosystem

The UK liquidation follows a period of financial and operational pressure on the Stratacache group. In recent months, the company confirmed layoffs linked to rising component costs, tariffs, and supply chain challenges, reflecting broader stress across the digital signage ecosystem.

At the same time, the group had been aggressively investing in retail media, positioning itself as a full-stack provider spanning hardware, CMS, analytics, and media sales. The UK market was a key growth region for this strategy, particularly with the rollout of PRN’s first in-store network outside the US.