2027: Scala Turns 40 and Looks for Memorabilia

The digital signage software pioneer Scala is turning 40 in 2027 and wants to celebrate the milestone with a dedicated website and in-person events. To prepare for the anniversary celebrations, Scala seeks to collect memories, mementos, and milestones from current and former partners.

Scala may not be among today’s most talked‑about CMS platforms. However, its foundational role in building the digital signage industry remains unquestioned. Now, the company, which was founded in Norway in 1987, plans to share its story including technical triumphs, installation innovation, and high-profile projects through a dedicated section on scala.com.

This section will launch in late 2026 and is supposed to feature milestone moments as well as images and interviews with partners. In addition to the dedicated web resources, the celebration will also include in-person events across 2027, such as dinners, partner pub quizzes, and the relaunch of the popular Scala Awards.

To celebrate 40 years of Scala, the Stratacache-subsidiary is calling on its network of partners, integrators, clients, and industry colleagues across Europe and beyond to contribute memories, images, video, press coverage, and personal anecdotes.

Those who wish to contribute material or their memories to Scala: The First 40 can do so by emailing first40@scala.com. The deadline to submit is November 30, 2026.

It has been a busy year for Scala with the release of Scala Enterprise version 13.60, appearances at a variety of trade shows as well as the deployment of digital solutions such as the Repsol project, one of the world’s leading multi-energy providers and the national in-store digital communications installation for one of the Netherlands’ largest healthcare providers, Benu Apotheek.