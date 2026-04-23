UAE: New Capital City DooH Network

Compared to Dubai, the UAE is still an underserved DooH market. Now, Abu Dhabi is getting a new roadside network with MMG Group (Backlite, Meida 247, Viola) rolling out LED totems along the city's main arterial roads including the famous corniche.

In urban areas, large-format, elevated roadside billboards are often not a viable option, as they don’t integrate well into the cityscape. Therefore, digital out-of-home media owners are turning to totems – towering LED displays that are highly visible even on multi-lane, busy roads.

This is now also the case in Abu Dhabi, where Viola Media, part of MMG Group, has announced the launch of The Digital Totem Networks, expanding its 2.000 plus faces out-of-home offering across two of Abu Dhabi’s most prominent urban corridors. The new network introduces a range of digital totems located along Corniche Street and Salam Street. The network complements Viola Media’s citywide presence, enabling advertisers consistent reach, location-based visibility, and high-frequency exposure across the capital.

Strategically positioned within established urban environments, The Digital Totem Networks are designed to integrate seamlessly into Abu Dhabi’s infrastructure, capturing audiences in motion across key commuter routes and high-traffic areas. On the Corniche, the network spans a prestigious waterfront corridor from the Presidential Palace through to Saadiyat Island, with proximity to landmark destinations such as Emirates Palace and St. Regis. This is complemented by high-volume arterial exposure on Salam Street, giving brands a scalable and flexible platform for dynamic campaign delivery.

‍Viola Media’s expanding network is highly welcome by media agencies and advertisers, as the media landscape of the UAE capital is considered vastly underdeveloped compared to Dubai.