E-Paper: LG Adds Battery-Powered E Ink Display to Signage Portfolio

LG's first commercial e-paper display for European and U.S. markets combines E Ink technology with a built-in battery, wireless charging and WebOS-based content management.

LG Electronics has launched a 32-inch e-paper display for commercial signage applications, expanding its digital signage portfolio with a product designed for low-power indoor communications and promotional displays.

The LG e-paper display will be demonstrated in the United States for the first time at Infocomm 2026. As reported by invidis, the product was first introduced at ISE earlier this year. While e-paper technology has already gained traction among several major display manufacturers, LG is emphasizing a super-slim design and remote management through WebOS as key differentiators.

The display has a 32-inch QHD (2560 x 1440) panel. From the looks of it, the panel is based on E Ink’s Spectra 6 technology, like most comparable solutions. LG says the technology is intended to provide an alternative to printed posters and static signage in retail, hospitality, and corporate environments while reducing energy consumption.

Among the more notable features is a built-in 72-watt-hour battery combined with support for wireless charging through a detachable magnetic battery. The company says the display can operate for extended periods between charges because power is only required during content updates.

LG has also integrated the display into its existing signage ecosystem. Based on the company’s WebOS platform, the display supports remote content updates, device monitoring, software updates, and scheduling. It can also be managed through LG’s Supersign CMS, allowing users to distribute and schedule content across multiple displays from a central platform.

The display is designed to resemble a traditional paper poster, using a reflective, backlight-free panel and a slim profile measuring 0.7 inches at its widest point and 0.3 inches at its thinnest. The unit weighs 6.8 pounds, including the battery, making it easier to relocate than many conventional signage displays.