Appointment: Diversified names Tyler Affolter CRO

New commercial lead to align global go-to-market strategy across media, workplace and digital experience businesses

Diversified has appointed Tyler Affolter as chief revenue officer, a move aimed at accelerating growth as demand rises for integrated media, enterprise AV and digital experience environments.

In the newly created role, Affolter will lead the company’s global commercial organization, overseeing revenue strategy across its media, collaboration, and digital signage businesses while expanding further into broadcast and experiential AV. He will also work to align go-to-market efforts with Diversified’s engineering, delivery, and managed services capabilities.

The appointment reflects a broader industry shift toward more connected, media-rich environments, where organizations are combining broadcast-grade production, workplace collaboration, and digital engagement platforms into unified systems.

Affolter brings more than 20 years of enterprise revenue leadership experience, most recently at NTT Data, where he led a global practice spanning product development, delivery, and transformation. He has also held senior roles at Verizon Business, Lumen Technologies, and AT&T.

CEO Paul Lidsky said the move aligns with evolving client expectations for partners that can support increasingly complex, mission-critical environments. Affolter, meanwhile, pointed to an opportunity to combine commercial focus with technical depth and lifecycle services as Diversified scales its global model.

The hire comes as Diversified continues to position itself around large-scale, integrated deployments that connect content, communication and experience across enterprise, media and public-sector environments.