DooH: FNB Is Adding Digital Banking Center at Pittsburgh Airport

FNB is adding digital banking services and branded digital signage across Pittsburgh International Airport’s new terminal.

First National Bank has partnered with Pittsburgh International Airport to open a digital banking center inside the airport’s new terminal, adding financial services and branded digital signage for passengers moving through the area.

The FNB Digital Banking Center is located on the Departure Level and includes access to FNB’s e-store digital banking platform, ATMs, Tellerchat live video banking, and a foreign currency exchange dispenser.

FNB says its branding will also appear across the airport’s digital signage network, including departures, arrivals, baggage claim, the central core, and key circulation corridors. Pittsburgh International Airport’s advertising program is managed by JC Decaux North America.

The companies did not identify the display manufacturer, CMS, kiosk provider, or integration partners involved. However, the project is positioned as a digital banking and passenger services offering, rather than a conventional branch.

Pittsburgh International Airport’s new terminal is part of a larger modernization designed to ease the stress of travel and features new concessions, services, and technology throughout the facility.