Infocomm 2026: invidis to Host Mini DSS on Main Stage

The key takeaways from Digital Signage Summit Munich – condensed into 90 minutes. Together with the DSF and leading industry experts, invidis will deliver the ultimate market briefing at Infocomm 2026.

As an Avixa partner, invidis consulting has long hosted a compact edition of the Digital Signage Summit (DSS) at Infocomm – not only in the United States, but at Infocomm events around the world. The next edition will take place on Wednesday, June 17, at Infocomm in Las Vegas.

For the first time, the DSS @ Infocomm program will be held on the Infocomm Main Stage as a free-to-attend conference open to all visitors. The 90-minute session will open with an invidis market keynote by Florian Rotberg and Stefan Schieker. Titled State of the Digital Signage Industry, the presentation will provide attendees with an overview of the key market developments, trends, and challenges currently shaping the sector.

The keynote will be followed by a panel discussion, organized in association with the Digital Signage Federation (DSF), examining the current state of the North American digital signage market.

Next, the Best of Signage session will showcase some of the most innovative and impactful digital signage projects from around the world. The program concludes with the panel discussion First Movers of NextGen Signage – The Future of Signage Today, exploring how artificial intelligence and managed services are transforming the industry and redefining business models.

As an additional highlight, invidis will officially launch the Americas edition of the Digital Signage Yearbook at Infocomm. The industry’s leading reference publication features comprehensive market rankings, company profiles, and insights covering North America and Latin America, and will be available at the show for the first time.

Program

13:00 – State of the Digital Signage Industry

invidis keynote

Florian Rotberg, invidis consulting

Stefan Schieker, invidis consulting

13:40 – North America Digital Signage Panel

In association with the Digital Signage Federation (DSF)

Frank Pisano, Bluefin

Jeffrey Weitzman, Navori Labs

Kiersten Gibson, Poppulo

14:00 – Best of Signage: The World’s Coolest Digital Signage Projects 2025/2026

Florian Rotberg, invidis consulting

Stefan Schieker, invidis consulting

14:15 – First Movers of NextGen Signage: The Future of Signage Today