DooH: OOH Media Adds 3D Screen to Melbourne Metro Tunnel

Australian DooH operator OOH Media is adding a large-format LED screen at Town Hall Station in Melbourne’s Metro Tunnel, expanding the advertising network with a forced-perspective-enabled display in one of the tunnel’s busiest commuter locations.

Measuring 16 meters long and 4.5 meters high (approximately 52 feet wide and 15 feet high) and supporting anamorphic creative, the screen gives advertisers a larger format for motion-led campaigns inside the rail environment.

The site is part of OOH Media’s digital Metro Tunnel network, which includes the Arden, Parkville, State Library, Town Hall, and Anzac stations. The company says the tunnel’s peak-hour services run as often as every three minutes, helping drive commuter traffic through the corridor.

OOH says brands including NAB, AGL, and Woolworths Group were among the first advertisers to appear across the Metro Tunnel’s fully digital LED network when it launched late last year.

The new Town Hall screen follows other recent activity in the network, including a full-station campaign across State Library and Town Hall stations using pillar wraps and wall decals.

The company said it is working with agencies and advertisers to develop more full-motion and 3D campaigns for the site, citing research suggesting creative quality can contribute significantly to marketing ROI.

OOH also operates media assets across Sydney Metro, giving advertisers the option of running campaigns across two of Australia’s largest city-center rail networks.