Embed: Idle Teams Rooms Screens Become Signage with Roomstream

Embed signage has introduced Roomstream, a cloud-native digital signage product that turns idle Microsoft Teams Rooms and Zoom Rooms screens into managed signage endpoints. The company is pitching it as a way for AV integrators and IT providers to create recurring revenue from installed meeting room systems.

The UK software company says the product gives channel partners a way to build recurring revenue on top of existing meeting room deployments. Instead of adding separate media players, Roomstream streams content directly to supported room systems and is managed remotely through the Microsoft Teams Rooms Pro Management Portal or the Zoom Rooms management portal.

The company, which says it operates exclusively through trade partners, is positioning the product as an upsell for integrators already managing room estates. The argument: meeting room screens often sit unused for much of the working day, and Roomstream allows those displays to be repurposed for internal communications and other signage content when they are not in active use.

Embed also says the platform is designed to keep support overhead low by avoiding app installs on room devices. Content playback pauses automatically when meetings begin and resumes when they end. Security features highlighted in the launch include ISO 27001:2022 certification, Cyber Essentials accreditation, AES-256 encryption, SSO and SAML support via Entra ID and Okta, and hosting on Google Cloud Infrastructure.

For end users, Roomstream is meant to extend existing Microsoft 365 content workflows to room displays. Embed signage says organizations can surface Sharepoint News, Teams Channel posts, and Power BI dashboards on idle screens, while also mixing in content such as videos, social feeds, news tickers, and traffic updates through the broader embed signage platform.

Roomstream is now available.



